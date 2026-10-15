US man plots mass shooting at Hindu temple, fails when gun jammed

Aurora is located approximately 70 kilometres from Chicago and has three Hindu temples. Authorities have not publicly identified the specific temple that was allegedly targeted.

During a phone conversation with the co-worker on Sunday, Paporakis allegedly admitted that he had attempted to fire his rifle but that the weapon failed to discharge when he pulled the trigger.

According to prosecutors, he said the rifle had jammed and that he fled the scene “superfast”.

The co-worker, whose identity has not been disclosed, contacted police in Mount Prospect after receiving a text message from Paporakis asking for a call. The information was subsequently passed on to authorities in Palatine, leading to his arrest.

Paporakis was arrested outside his home in Palatine, approximately 60 kilometres from Chicago, on Sunday.

During a search of the residence, police recovered a rifle, loaded magazines, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and body armour, Palatine police chief William Nord said.

Authorities also reported that the body armour featured designs associated with white supremacist extremism.

“The seriousness of this alleged threat cannot be overstated,” Nord said.

Police said investigators worked with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to access the suspect’s electronic devices and communications as part of the investigation.

The recovered materials, along with the suspect’s alleged statements and writings, are being examined as authorities investigate the circumstances surrounding the attempted attack.

According to court documents, Paporakis sent his co-worker a photograph of himself wearing a tactical vest, along with an eight-page document titled “Why I Fought: A.K.A.: (Aurora Shooter's Manifesto)”.

Prosecutors allege that the document contained racist statements targeting people of Indian descent and a Hindu temple. It also reportedly expressed hatred towards Jewish people, African Americans and other non-white communities.

Court filings quoted the suspect as describing himself as a “sociopathic white supremacist Neo Nazi filled with hatred”.

According to prosecutors, he wrote that he intended to kill as many members of minority communities as possible before dying himself.

The document also allegedly contained references to mass killings and outlined the suspect’s extremist views and violent intentions.

Police chief Nord said investigators found references to extremist ideologies and violence in the writings.

“Reading through the manifesto, he did state some extremist ideologies and talked about violence; he talked about mass killings and how he wanted to carry out this mass shooting,” Nord said.

Authorities allege that Paporakis had been planning the attack for two years. The claims form part of the prosecution’s case and have yet to be established through a trial.

The case came to light after Paporakis contacted his co-worker by text message on Sunday and asked for a phone call, prosecutors said.

During the conversation, he allegedly disclosed that he had attempted to carry out the shooting the previous day but had been unable to fire his weapon.

The co-worker subsequently alerted police in Mount Prospect, who relayed the information to Palatine authorities.

Police arrested Paporakis outside his home later that day. Investigators then searched the residence and examined his electronic communications and other materials.

Authorities said the co-worker also reported that Paporakis had been behaving manically over the weekend.

Prosecutors have raised concerns about the suspect’s possible mental health issues, although no definitive medical findings were detailed in the information released about the case.

Police said Paporakis lived with his mother, who had been unable to prevent him from purchasing a weapon.

Following the reported threat, police notified the three Hindu temples in Aurora and other temples in the surrounding area.