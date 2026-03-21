Poland withdraws troops from Iraq amid rising regional tensions

Poland has begun withdrawing its military personnel from Iraq, citing growing security risks linked to escalating tensions across the West Asia.

Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said the decision was taken after an assessment of operational conditions and potential threats to troops deployed in the region. Writing on social media, he indicated that the safety of personnel had been a key factor in the move.

Up to 350 Polish soldiers had been stationed in Iraq as part of international efforts, with their mandate also extending to operations in neighbouring countries including Jordan, Qatar and Kuwait. Most have already returned to Poland or are in transit, while a smaller number have been redeployed to Jordan to continue their duties.

The withdrawal comes as NATO also initiates a temporary reduction of its personnel in Iraq. According to Iraqi officials, the move is precautionary and driven by concerns over the safety of mission members amid ongoing instability. Personnel are expected to return once conditions improve.