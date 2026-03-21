Poland withdraws troops from Iraq amid rising regional tensions
Move follows security review as NATO also begins temporary pullback over safety concerns
Poland has begun withdrawing its military personnel from Iraq, citing growing security risks linked to escalating tensions across the West Asia.
Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said the decision was taken after an assessment of operational conditions and potential threats to troops deployed in the region. Writing on social media, he indicated that the safety of personnel had been a key factor in the move.
Up to 350 Polish soldiers had been stationed in Iraq as part of international efforts, with their mandate also extending to operations in neighbouring countries including Jordan, Qatar and Kuwait. Most have already returned to Poland or are in transit, while a smaller number have been redeployed to Jordan to continue their duties.
The withdrawal comes as NATO also initiates a temporary reduction of its personnel in Iraq. According to Iraqi officials, the move is precautionary and driven by concerns over the safety of mission members amid ongoing instability. Personnel are expected to return once conditions improve.
The NATO mission in Iraq, established in 2018 at the request of the Iraqi government, operates in a non-combat advisory capacity aimed at strengthening the country’s security institutions.
The developments follow a sharp escalation in regional tensions after joint military strikes by Israel and the United States targeted sites in Iran in late February. The strikes reportedly killed senior Iranian leadership figures, including the country’s supreme leader, along with military commanders and civilians.
In response, Iran is said to have launched multiple waves of missile and drone attacks targeting Israeli territory and US military assets across the region, raising fears of a broader conflict.
Against this backdrop, the withdrawal of Polish and NATO personnel underscores mounting concerns over the security environment in Iraq and the wider Middle East, even as officials emphasise that the move is temporary and subject to review.
With IANS inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines