Premature for Putin-Zelensky meeting: Kremlin

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that it was too early to discuss about a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, as there was no breakthrough yet in the peace talks over the ongoing Moscow-Kiev war.



"To be able to discuss a possible meeting between the two presidents, you must first do your homework. That is, you need to conduct and agree on the results of the negotiations," Xinhua news agency quoted Peskov as saying at a briefing here on Monday.