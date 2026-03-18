Projectile reported near Iran’s Bushehr nuclear plant raises safety concerns
Iran, Russia say no damage or radiation leak, but incident highlights risks amid conflict
A reported projectile strike near Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant has renewed concerns about the safety of nuclear infrastructure in conflict zones, although Iranian and Russian authorities said no damage or radiation leak occurred.
Here is what is known about the plant and why the incident matters:
Russia’s state-run agency and Iran said a projectile struck an area near the facility, but no damage to the plant or injuries were reported. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said it had been informed of the incident and confirmed there was no impact on operations.
However, the exact nature of the projectile remains unclear, and there has been no independent verification of the claims.
Why Bushehr is important
The Bushehr nuclear power plant is Iran’s only operational nuclear power station, located on the Persian Gulf coast.
Built with Russian assistance, it became operational in 2011 and uses low-enriched uranium (around 4.5 per cent) supplied by Russia. The plant generates about 1,000 megawatts of electricity, contributing roughly 1–2 per cent of Iran’s power supply.
Iran has plans to expand the site with additional reactors.
Bushehr is considered sensitive because any strike could risk a radiological incident, especially given its coastal location.
A radiation leak into the Persian Gulf could severely impact neighbouring Gulf countries, many of which depend on desalination plants for water.
The facility is also located near military infrastructure, including an Iranian naval base and air defence systems, increasing its exposure during conflict.
Historical background
The project dates back to the 1970s under Iran’s Shah but was halted after the 1979 revolution and later damaged during the Iran-Iraq war. Russia later completed the plant.
Unlike enrichment sites, Bushehr is a civilian power facility and had remained untouched in earlier phases of the conflict.
The incident comes amid escalating hostilities involving Iran, Israel and the United States, where nuclear facilities have been key strategic targets.
While no damage has been confirmed, the episode underscores longstanding concerns about the vulnerability of nuclear plants during military conflicts.
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