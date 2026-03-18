Projectile reported near Iran’s Bushehr nuclear plant raises safety concerns

A reported projectile strike near Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant has renewed concerns about the safety of nuclear infrastructure in conflict zones, although Iranian and Russian authorities said no damage or radiation leak occurred.

Here is what is known about the plant and why the incident matters:

Russia’s state-run agency and Iran said a projectile struck an area near the facility, but no damage to the plant or injuries were reported. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said it had been informed of the incident and confirmed there was no impact on operations.

However, the exact nature of the projectile remains unclear, and there has been no independent verification of the claims.

Why Bushehr is important

The Bushehr nuclear power plant is Iran’s only operational nuclear power station, located on the Persian Gulf coast.

Built with Russian assistance, it became operational in 2011 and uses low-enriched uranium (around 4.5 per cent) supplied by Russia. The plant generates about 1,000 megawatts of electricity, contributing roughly 1–2 per cent of Iran’s power supply.