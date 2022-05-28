Protest seeking resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa enters 50th day; organisers to intensify agitation

As the ongoing anti-government protest demanding the resignation of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa over the worst economic crisis entered its 50th day, organisers on Saturday said the day would be marked with more intense agitation marches with wider participation.

Sri Lanka is near bankruptcy and has severe shortages of essentials from food, fuel, medicines and cooking gas to toilet paper and matchsticks. For months, people have been forced to stay in long lines to buy the limited stocks.

Sri Lanka's economic crisis has created political unrest with a protest occupying the entrance to the president's office demanding his resignation continuing for the past 49 days. The crisis has already forced prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, the elder brother of the president, to resign on May 9.

There has been an intense call for President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to also resign however, he has refused to do so.

Saturday marks the 50th day of the Go Rajapaksa protest which has also seen the death of a parliamentarian.