Protests over living costs, military spending turn violent in Italian cities

In Bologna, clashes broke out between some demonstrators and police on Saturday evening, Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera reported. Emergency medical services received 17 calls for assistance, while six people were taken to hospital by ambulance, according to Xinhua news agency.

In Rome, protesters gathered at Piazza della Repubblica on Saturday afternoon before marching against war and increased military spending, the ANSA news agency reported. Clashes later erupted in the city centre, prompting police to deploy water cannons and tear gas to disperse demonstrators.

Turin also witnessed confrontations between protesters and police. Demonstrators, protesting mainly against higher military expenditure and rising fuel prices, reportedly threw fireworks and bottles at officers. Police responded with tear gas as the situation deteriorated on Saturday evening.

The latest demonstrations came after protests that escalated into riots and looting last weekend, particularly in Milan.

In response, Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi ordered the deployment of additional police personnel across the country. The increased security presence was concentrated in major cities where large demonstrations were expected.

Authorities stepped up preparations amid concerns that further rallies could lead to renewed clashes and disruption in urban areas.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned the violence in a social media post on Saturday evening, while emphasising the need to protect both peaceful protesters and the wider public.

"Everyone's safety must be guaranteed: those who wish to demonstrate peacefully, those who work, and those who want to live in their cities without fear," Meloni said.

She added that the authorities should not allow those seeking confrontation and violence to disrupt public life.

The protests highlight growing tensions surrounding the cost of living, fuel prices and Italy's military spending priorities. With demonstrations continuing to draw crowds in major cities, the government faces the challenge of maintaining public order while safeguarding the right to peaceful protest.

With IANS inputs