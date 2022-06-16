PUBG developer Krafton creates 'hyper-realistic' virtual human

PUBG game developer Krafton has unveiled the first images of ANA, the company's virtual human that looks real and is powered by hyperrealism and deep learning.



ANA is the first virtual human introduced by Krafton since its initial plan was revealed this past February through a technical demonstration.



With human-like features, such as the baby hairs and fluff on her skin, ANA truly looks unlike any other virtual human that currently exists through other technologies, the company said in a statement late on Wednesday.