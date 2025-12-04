Public profiles must for H-1B, H-4 visas, says new Trump administration order

The United States government has widened its screening regime for H-1B visa applicants and their H-4 dependents, directing them to keep all social media accounts publicly accessible for inspection.

In a notification issued on Wednesday, the State Department said that from 15 December officials will examine the online presence of everyone applying for H-1B and H-4 visas. Students and exchange visitors were already subject to these checks, which will now cover a much larger category of foreign workers.

“To facilitate this vetting, all applicants for H-1B and their dependents (H-4), F, M, and J non-immigrant visas are instructed to adjust the privacy settings on all of their social media profiles to ‘public’,” the department said.

Emphasising that a visa is a privilege rather than a right, the statement noted that visa decisions are made with national security in mind and that all available information will be used to screen applicants.

“Every visa adjudication is a national security decision,” the department said, adding that the US “must be vigilant” to ensure applicants do not pose a threat and that they intend to comply with the terms of their stay.

The directive forms part of a series of tightening measures under the Trump administration, which has pledged to clamp down on misuse of visa programmes. The H-1B route is widely used by US technology firms to recruit foreign talent, and Indian workers, including IT professionals and doctors, make up one of the biggest groups of beneficiaries.