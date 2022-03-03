Push to end Russia's status as permanent UNSC member gains steam

The US State Department may try to find a way to boot Russia from its permanent seat on the UN Security Council (UNSC), shaking up the international bodys balance of power amid outrage over the war in Ukraine, RT reported.



Washington is "investigating the prospects" of expelling Russia as one of the five permanent Security Council members, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman told American lawmakers on Wednesday.



No decision has been made on whether to try to achieve such an outcome, which would likely require changes to the UN's charter.