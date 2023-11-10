Putin death rumours surge after man tipped to succeed him refers to him in past tense

Persistent rumours of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s death took a stunning new twist after his top security aide and the man tipped to succeed the president referred to him entirely in the past tense during a bizarre speech, a media report said.

Speculation has swirled around Putin ever since 'General SVR', a Telegram channel thought to be led by a Kremlin insider, claimed that he died of a heart attack and that body doubles had been put in place. The Kremlin has furiously denied the rumours, Express UK reported.

B‌ut Nikolai Patrushev — a former head of the FSB security service who has been backed to succeed Putin — was dressed all in black as he made odd references to the Russian President last week in a video that only emerged on Friday, the Express reported.

The secretary of Russia’s security council said: "Tired of the dashing 1990s, (Russian) society was waiting for a solution to social and economic problems and strengthening of national security.