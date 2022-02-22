Putin orders troops to eastern Ukraine after recognising rebel regions

After signing a decree to recognise Ukraine's rebel regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent states, Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered more troops to perform "peacekeeping functions" in the conflict-hit eastern region, raising fears that they could soon cross the border into Kiev.



Currently, Ukraine is being surrounded by more than 150,000 Russian troops on its borders.



On Monday night, Putin inked the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance between Russia and "the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR)" and "the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR)" with the heads of the two Moscow-backed separatist regions, Xinhua news agency quoted a Kremlin statement as saying.



"I consider it necessary to make a long overdue decision -- to immediately recognise the independence and sovereignty of the DPR and the LPR," Putin said in an hour-long televised address to the nation.



"Russia has done everything to preserve the territorial integrity of Ukraine" by fighting for the implementation of 2015 Minsk agreements, but all the efforts ended up in vain, he told said.



According to Putin, nearly everyday there is Ukrainian shelling of settlements in the Donbas region, that comprises Luhansk and Donetsk, and "there is no end in sight".



The crisis of European security occurred due to the eastward expansion of the NATO, which has led to the loss of mutual trust with Russia, the President stressed.