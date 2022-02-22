Putin signs decrees recognising two 'independent republics' in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed two decrees recognizing "the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR)" and "the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR)" as independent and sovereign states.



At a ceremony held in the Kremlin on Monday, Putin also inked the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance between Russia and the LPR and the DPR respectively with the heads of the two "republics", a Kremlin statement said, Xinhua news agency reported.



"I consider it necessary to make a long overdue decision -- to immediately recognize the independence and sovereignty of the DPR and the LPR," Putin said in a televised address to the nation.



"Russia has done everything to preserve the territorial integrity of Ukraine" by fighting for the implementation of 2015 Minsk agreements, but all the efforts ended up in vain, he told the public.



According to Putin, nearly everyday there is Ukrainian shelling of settlements in Donbass and "there is no end in sight."