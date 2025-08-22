Putin outlines conditions for Ukraine peace deal in talks with Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin is pressing Ukraine to relinquish all of the eastern Donbas region, abandon its NATO aspirations, adopt neutrality, and block Western forces from entering its territory, three individuals familiar with high-level Kremlin thinking told Reuters.

The summit came against a backdrop of renewed Russian missile and drone strikes on Ukrainian cities in the days immediately following the Alaska meeting. Ukrainian officials reported casualties and damage to energy and transport infrastructure, underscoring the continuing intensity of the conflict even as Moscow speaks of compromise.

Kyiv has also said that Russian forces carried out intensified shelling along the eastern front, particularly around Donetsk, in what Ukrainian commanders view as an attempt to consolidate battlefield positions before any potential negotiations gain momentum. The escalation has reinforced scepticism within Ukraine about Moscow’s intentions.

Putin met US President Donald Trump in Alaska on 15 August in the first Russia–United States summit for more than four years. According to the sources, the leaders spent nearly all of their three-hour closed session examining potential terms for a settlement on Ukraine. The individuals, who spoke on condition of anonymity given the sensitivity of the discussions, said this represented the most substantive engagement yet on the issue, as per the Reuters report.

Speaking alongside Trump after the talks, Putin expressed hope that the meeting could pave the way to peace in Ukraine, though neither leader gave details. The information shared with Reuters marks the clearest picture so far of Moscow’s expectations in any eventual accord aimed at ending a war that has left hundreds of thousands dead, wounded, or missing.

The Kremlin’s current position reflects a shift from demands Putin had presented in June 2024. At that time, he insisted Ukraine cede the entirety of four regions claimed by Russia — Donetsk and Luhansk in the east, and Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in the south. Kyiv dismissed those conditions outright as equivalent to capitulation.