Putin to attend BRICS Summit in New Delhi in September; Xi-Putin meeting also planned

Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to India to attend the BRICS Summit in New Delhi on 12-13 September, the Kremlin confirmed on Tuesday, signalling the importance Moscow attaches to the grouping amid a shifting global geopolitical landscape.

The announcement was made by Yury Ushakov, who said Putin would participate in the summit being hosted by India in its capacity as the current chair of the BRICS bloc.

According to Russia’s state-run news agency TASS, Ushakov also confirmed that a bilateral meeting between Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping is being planned on the sidelines of the summit.

The meeting is expected to provide another opportunity for the two leaders to discuss strategic cooperation, global economic issues and regional security developments.

India to host leaders of expanded BRICS bloc

India is scheduled to host the annual BRICS leaders’ summit in New Delhi in September, bringing together heads of state and government from the expanded grouping of major emerging economies.