Putin, UN chief meet to discuss Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with visiting United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in the Kremlin to discuss the situation in Ukraine.



Putin told Guterres on Tuesday that the Ukrainian issue arose after the 2014 "unconstitutional coup" in Kiev and people in Donbas remained under blockade and military pressure even after the Minsk agreements on a peaceful settlement were reached, Xinhua news agency reported.



According to the Russian President, the Donbas "republics" have the right to declare their sovereignty and Russia has the right to recognise their independence and provide them with military assistance in full accordance with the UN Charter.



"Despite the ongoing military operation, we still hope that we will be able to reach agreements on the diplomatic track. We are negotiating and we do not refuse them," he said.