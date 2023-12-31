Putin wants Trump back as President: Retd US Army General

Retired US Army General Barry McCaffrey has said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is "actively hoping" that former President Donald Trump wins the 2024 Presidential election as Putin felt "Trump's persecution was politically motivated reflecting the rottenness of the American political system".

Trump, the frontrunner in the 2024 GOP presidential primary, has long been praised by Putin (even suspected of trying to interfere in the 2016 campaign to influence voters) and the former President has often quoted the Russian leader on the campaign trail.

The Russian President himself faces the electorate in his country facing a crisis of confidence fighting "ill health" besides the army's resistance to prolong the war with Ukraine.

Putin is rumoured in the Kremlin to be suffering from cancer and that he is operating incognito from a far-off mansion in the outskirts of Moscow and some say he is in Georgia.

At a rally in Durham, New Hampshire, earlier this month, former President Trump quoted Putin, who reportedly criticised the numerous criminal charges that Trump is currently facing, denied by the former President and pleaded not guilty to.