Putin warns attacks on Russian territory dragging Ukraine war into global dimension

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said in a televised address that the Ukraine war has obtained features of a global conflict after attacks by Western missiles on Russia's Kursk and Bryansk regions.

"Since this moment, as we have underscored repeatedly, the conflict in Ukraine, provoked by the West, has obtained elements of global nature," he said on Thursday, 21 November.

The Russian president vowed that the country would respond decisively in case of escalation in Ukraine, Xinhua news agency reported.

He stressed that Russia has the right to use weapons against the military facilities of the countries that use their weapons against the country.

"I would like to stress once again that it is not Russia that is destroying the international security system, but the US," Putin stressed in the speech.