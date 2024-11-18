World War III dawning? Biden lifts ban on Ukraine using US arms to maim Russia

US president Joe Biden has lifted the ban on Ukraine using US-made long-range missiles to strike deep into Russian territory. They might be deployed against the Russian and North Korean forces in the Kursk region.

The US president okayed Ukraine's use of US-made ATACMS rockets, which have a range of 300 km, after Russia deployed North Korean ground troops to supplement its forces. According to sources, Ukraine is planning to conduct its first long-range attacks in the coming days. Details were understandably kept under wraps for reasons of operational security.

Although he said any proof of a change in policy would only emerge on the battlefield if and when the missiles are used, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy did seem to confirm the news.

“Today, there’s a lot of talk in the media about us receiving permission for respective actions. But strikes are not carried out with words. Such things are not announced. Missiles will speak for themselves. They certainly will,” Zelenskyy said.

Vladimir Dzhabarov, first deputy chairman of the Committee on International Affairs in the Russian Federation Council (the nation's upper house of parliament), warned that Moscow’s response would be immediate if Ukraine should try such an attack.

“This is a very big step towards the start of World War III,” the TASS state news agency quoted Dzhabarov as claiming.