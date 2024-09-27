‘Russia won’t Prevail’, says Joe Biden as he hosts Zelenskyy in White House

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with US president Joe Biden at the White House to present his wartime "victory plan," after Biden announced an $8 billion surge in military aid for Kyiv's fight against Russia.

"Russia will not prevail. Ukraine will prevail, and we'll continue to stand by you every step of the way," Biden said on Thursday as he hosted Zelenskyy in the Oval Office, after thanking him for presenting the so-called victory plan.

Dressed in his trademark military-style outfit, Zelenskyy replied that "we deeply appreciate that Ukraine and America have stood side by side".

But Zelenskyy's visit was clouded by a blazing row with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump that underscored how November's US election could upend the support that Kyiv receives from its biggest backer.

Zelenskyy is looking to shore up support for his war effort at the same time as Biden tries to lock in aid for Ukraine, ahead of the white-knuckle vote pitting Biden's Vice-President Kamala Harris against firebrand Trump.

The Democrat pledged nearly $8 billion in military aid in his announcement on Thursday, including $5.5 billion to be authorised before it expires at the end of the US fiscal year on Monday.

Biden said in a statement that the "surge in security assistance for Ukraine" would "help Ukraine win this war".

Biden also announced Washington would provide Ukraine with the Joint Standoff Weapon (JSOW) long-range munition and called a summit of allies in Germany in October.

The White House however played down Ukraine's hopes that Zelenskyy's visit would achieve his long-held goal of getting permission to fire long-range Western-made missiles into Russian territory.