Rafah border crossing opens, first aid trucks enter Gaza

The first convoy of trucks loaded with humanitarian aid entered Gaza on Saturday, 21 October through the Rafah crossing, the only crossing point between the besieged Hamas-controlled enclave and Egypt, according to Palestinian security sources.

It remains unclear until when the crossing will remain open, but Israel has so far agreed to allow 20 trucks into Gaza, reports the BBC.

Earlier in the day, the US embassy in Israel said it had received information that the Rafah crossing would open at 10 am (local time) on Saturday. “If the border is opened, we do not know how long it will remain open for foreign citizens to depart Gaza. We anticipate that many people would attempt to cross should the border open," CNN quoted the mission as saying. “US citizens attempting to enter Egypt should expect a potentially chaotic and disorderly environment on both sides of the crossing."