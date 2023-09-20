Rapper Shubh’s ‘Still Rollin India Tour’ cancelled after reported support for 'Khalistan'

Canadian rapper Shubh, whose real name is Shubhneet Singh, has landed into trouble after his alleged support for Khalistan, leading to the cancellation of his ‘Still Rollin’ tour in India.

Ticket booking application BookMyShow took to Twitter, formerly called X, to announce that the Punjab-born, Brampton, Canada-based 26-year-old rapper’s multi-city ‘Still Rollin India Tour’ has been cancelled. BookMyShow also promised a complete refund of the tickets within 7-10 days.

The tweet read: “Still Rollin Tour for India stands cancelled. To that end, BookMyShow has initiated a complete refund of the ticket amount for all consumers who had purchased tickets for the show.”