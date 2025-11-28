Ready to guarantee in writing no Russian attack on Europe: Putin

President Vladimir Putin has declared that Russia is prepared to offer written assurances that it will not attack another European nation, dismissing as a “lie” and “complete nonsense” the mounting Western claims that Moscow harbours expansionist intentions, the Al Jazeera reported.

Speaking in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, where he attended a summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) — the Russia-led military bloc comprising several former Soviet republics — Putin struck a tone of disdain and defiance. The suggestion that Moscow is poised to charge further into Europe was, he said, nothing short of “ridiculous.”

“The truth is, we never intended to do that,” he insisted. “But if they want to hear it from us, well, then we’ll document it. No question.”

His assurances, however, have been greeted with deep scepticism across European capitals. Leaders recall all too vividly that Putin issued similar denials in the weeks before Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 — denials that history swiftly exposed as hollow.

Turning to the grinding war in Ukraine, Putin projected cautious optimism about a draft United States–backed peace proposal, calling it a potential “basis for future agreements.” Russia, he said, was ready for a “serious” discussion to end hostilities. Yet, in the same breath, he warned that Moscow remained prepared to fight on and seize additional Ukrainian territory if required.