Putin opens door to US plan; Zelenskyy warns of ‘most difficult moment’

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, addressing the Ukrainian people with rare solemnity, warned that the nation is entering one of the most difficult moments in its modern existence. The pressure surrounding the US-brokered plan, he said, has pushed Ukraine to a crossroads where it must choose between “losing its dignity or losing a key partner” — a transparent reference to the United States.

“We are now in one of the most difficult moments in our history,” Zelenskyy declared. “The pressure on Ukraine is at its heaviest. Either the difficult 28 points, or an extremely difficult winter.”

The leaked US proposal, reportedly crafted under the Trump administration, lays out terms that Kyiv views as profoundly painful. It envisages Ukraine surrendering control of territories not yet occupied, while Russia would retain large swathes already under its control, including Crimea, Donetsk and Luhansk. The plan further demands elections within 100 days, deep cuts to Ukraine’s armed forces, and the abandonment of its long-held ambition to join NATO. US media reports suggest the proposal also calls for Ukraine to forgo much of its current arsenal.

Despite the pressure, Zelenskyy insisted he will not allow Ukraine to be portrayed as unwilling to pursue peace. He vowed to present arguments, persuade international partners, and offer amendments ensuring that Ukraine’s core interests are respected. The upcoming week, he said, will be “very challenging and full of events” — a period in which Kyiv hopes to reshape the contours of Washington’s proposal before holding further talks with President Trump.

The White House, for its part, rejected accusations that the plan forces sweeping concessions upon Ukraine. Press secretary Karoline Leavitt insisted that the United States has engaged “equally with both sides,” dismissing suggestions that Kyiv was sidelined in the drafting process.

Thus, as winter approaches and diplomacy takes centrestage, both Kyiv and Moscow find themselves navigating a treacherous moment — a fragile intersection of geopolitics, national honour and the desperate yearning for peace.

With IANS inputs