Recognise Russia as 'terrorist country': Ukraine President to UK Parliament

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday called on British MPs to recognise Russia as a terrorist country following President Vladimir Putin's attack on his nation and called for tougher sanctions to "make sure our skies are safe".

The 44-year-old Ukrainian leader, who made a historic address to the House of Commons via videolink, received a standing ovation by members of Parliament.

"We are looking for your help, for the help of Western counties. We are thankful for this help and I am grateful to you, Boris, said Zelenskyy, addressing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

"Please increase the pressure of sanctions against this country (Russia) and please recognise this country as a terrorist country. Please make sure that our Ukrainian skies are safe. Please make sure that you do what needs to be done and what is stipulated by the greatness of your country. Glory to Ukraine and glory to the United Kingdom, he said.

In an emotional address, Zelenskyy invoked Britain's war-time Prime Minister Winston Churchill's words, promising to fight Russian troops in the air, sea and on the streets.

"We will not give up and we will not lose, we will fight until the end, at sea, in the air... we will continue fighting for our land. Whatever the cost...we will fight in the forests, in the fields, on the shores, in the streets," he said.