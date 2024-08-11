Amid UK riots, religious diversity and debate — and Imran Khan

Blasphemy vs free speech

If India is serious about cracking down on attempts to throttle free speech in the name of protecting religious sensitivities, it might take a leaf out of Britain’s book.

Teachers in Britain are to be given legal protection from blasphemy claims on the grounds that ‘no religion is immune to criticism’.

Schools will be issued new statutory guidance upholding teachers’ rights to freedom of expression. Head teachers will be barred from automatically suspending staff or pupils in response to blasphemy complaints from religious groups.

The guidance will make clear that schools have no obligation to consult parents on content that may insult certain religious groups, nor do they have a duty to consult religious or community groups.

The government source said that new legal guarantees were necessary to protect teachers from intimidation or threats following a series of cases of alleged blasphemy.

These included a teacher being forced into hiding after showing pupils a cartoon of the Prophet Muhammad. He had to leave his home with his partner and children and is still living under a new identity, to protect himself and his family.

In another case last year, four boys were suspended at a school after complaints that they had slightly damaged a copy of the Quran. It led Suella Braverman, then home secretary, to introduce a code of conduct for the police to protect freedom of expression.

A senior government source said, “We do not have blasphemy laws. And we must resist any attempt to impose them on our teachers through intimidation or threats”.

The religious ‘sensitivity’ brigade in India might like to take note.