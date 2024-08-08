UK: Thousands of anti-racism protesters take to streets after days of unrest

Thousands of anti-racism protesters have taken to the streets in many cities and towns of the UK to counter far-right demonstrations after days of unrest following Southport stabbing.

By 11 p.m. on Wednesday, 7 August, most of the planned far-right demonstrations, numbering more than 100, didn't materialise after the British government deployed heavy police force to maintain order and large numbers of anti-racist protesters swarmed streets in cities and towns like London, Bristol, Brighton, Birmingham, Liverpool, Hastings and Walthamstow, Xinhua news agency reported.

Anti-racism protesters held placards with words such as "Smash fascism & racism", "Refugees welcome," Stop the far-right" and "Love, not hate".

In Brighton, only a small number of far-right protesters turned up and were outnumbered by huge anti-racism crowds.