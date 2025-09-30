Rescuers run oxygen to Indonesia school collapse survivors, dozens still buried

Rescuers supplied oxygen and water to students trapped beneath the unstable concrete remains of a collapsed school building in Indonesia on Tuesday, working urgently to free survivors a day after the structure gave way. At least three students were confirmed dead, more than 100 were injured, and dozens were believed to be buried under the rubble.

Teams of rescuers, police and soldiers worked through the night, pulling eight weak and injured survivors from the wreckage of Al Khoziny Islamic Boarding School in the East Java town of Sidoarjo more than eight hours after the collapse. Additional bodies were also seen, suggesting the death toll was likely to rise.

Efforts were halted at 10.15 am when the debris shook unexpectedly, prompting rescuers and onlookers to flee in fear of another collapse. More than a dozen ambulances stationed nearby were also moved away. The search resumed at around 1.45 pm.

The students affected were mostly boys aged 12 to 18, in grades seven to eleven.

Relatives gathered at hospitals and near the site in desperate search of news. A notice posted at the school on Tuesday morning listed 65 students as missing. By midday, National Disaster Management Agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari said the number presumed buried had been revised down to 38.

“My God… my son is still buried, oh God please help!” cried one mother on seeing her child’s name on the board. Other parents echoed her grief. “Please, sir, please find my child immediately,” pleaded a father as he clutched a rescuer’s hand.