Researchers discover new destructive wiper malware in Ukraine

Cyber-security researchers have discovered a new destructive wiper malware that is affecting computer systems in Ukraine, and erases user data and partition information from any drives attached to a compromised machine.



Slovakia-based cybersecurity firm ESET found the new malware, making it at least the third strain of wiper to have hit the Ukrainian systems since the Russian invasion started.



"ESET research warns about the discovery of a 3rd destructive wiper deployed in Ukraine," the firm tweeted late on Monday.



"ESET telemetry shows that it was seen on a few dozen systems in a limited number of organisations," it added.