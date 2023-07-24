Rhodes fire triggers the biggest evacuation in Greek history

Some of the evacuated, including tourists, are being accommodated in other hotels, gyms and a conference centerThousands of people were relocated as flames threatened homes and hotels — many spent the night on beaches and streets, according to the Reuters news agency.

"This is the biggest fire evacuation ever in Greece," Konstantia Dimoglidou, Greek police spokeswoman said.

"We had to evacuate an area of 30,000 people. Everything thank God went smoothly. Everybody, especially tourists, followed what we ordered," she added.

