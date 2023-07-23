Greece: Rhodes wildfire forces thousands to flee

Thousands of people were evacuated on Saturday from homes and hotels on the Greek Island of Rhodes, authorities said.

A large wildfire that has been raging for five days forced several people to flee several of the island's coastal villages and beaches.

Three coast guard vessels, an army lifeboat and 30 private sailboats helped to evacuate at least 2,000 people, including tourists, fire department spokesperson Yannis Artopios said.

Some 30,000 people were moved to safety. Artopios said that all the visitors had been safely evacuated from the hotels and rented homes.

Smoke 'so strong you can hardly breathe'

On Saturday, authorities said the forest fires had gotten out of control earlier in the day near the village of Laerma.

"It is the most difficult fire we have to fight," the Greek fire department said.

The state radio reported that two villages and several hotels were evacuated due to the smoke from Laerma village.