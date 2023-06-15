Greece says 78 dead in migrant boat sinking

The death toll from a capsized fishing boat carrying migrants off the coast of southern Greece has risen to 78, the Greek coast guard has announced.

A large-scale search and rescue operation was underway on Wednesday morning after the boat, which is believed to have been transporting up to 400 people from near the Libyan port of Tobruk to Italy, capsized during the night in strong winds some 75 kilometers (46 miles) southwest of Greece's southern Peloponnese region.

So far, 104 people have been confirmed rescued and taken to the Greek town of Kalamata, where they have received dry clothes and medical attention in shelters set up by ambulance services and the United Nations Refugee Agency.

Four people have been hospitalized with symptoms of hypothermia.

Authorities initially put the death toll at 32, before increasing it to 59. Fears remain that it could yet increase even more.