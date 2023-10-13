Rick Riordan pens 6th book in 'Percy Jackson' series after 10 years

After a hiatus of over 10 years, American author Rick Riordan is back with the sixth book in his popular "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" series.

"The Chalice of the Gods", published by Puffin, is the brand new adventure of Jackson, who has saved the world multiple times - battling monsters, Titans, even giants.

In this long-awaited installment, Riordan once again showcases his storytelling prowess, weaving a tale that blends ancient myths with a modern-day adventure.

The original trio of heroes - Jackson, Grover Underwood and Annabeth Chase - from "The Lightning Thief" are reunited for their biggest challenge yet: getting Percy into college when the gods are standing in his way.

After saving the world multiple times, Jackson is hoping to have a normal senior year of high school. Unfortunately, the gods aren't quite done with him. Jackson will have to fulfil three quests in order to get the necessary three letters of recommendation from Mount Olympus for his college application to New Rome University.

The first quest is to help Zeus's cupbearer retrieve his goblet before it falls into the wrong hands. With his signature blend of mythology, adventure, and relatable characters, Riordan continues to inspire and ignite a love for reading in readers young and old.