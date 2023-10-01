Book Extract: A touch of ‘truth at any cost’

Title: I Am an Ordinary Man: India’s Struggle for Freedom (1914–48)

Editor: Gopalkrishna Gandhi

Publisher: Aleph

Pages: 456

Price: Rs 999 (hardcover)

---

In Bangalore, on 4 January 1934, at a public meeting, a girl, 18 years old, came up to me with a request for an autograph. As I took up my pen, she made another request: “Please give me a motto also.” Laughing, I wrote, ‘Truth at any cost’. She was very pleased and touched my feet with her head.

In Somanahalli on 6 January.

Boy: I want your autograph, please.

I: What will you give? I want rupees.

Boy: One rupee.

I (seeing and touching his earrings):

What are these?

Boy: You can take them.

I: Have you your father’s permission?

Boy: Yes. He will not object to my

giving them to you.

I: You have so much independence! (and then taking the earrings) You don’t want them. Do not put on earrings hereafter. Do not ask your parents for new ones. (Giving him the autograph) What is your name?

Boy: B.V. Thimmappa.

I: How old are you?

Boy: 13.

I: So, you have independence at 13.

I had not.

---

We were at Badagara in Malabar on 13 January. I cannot recall a scene more touching. I had just finished my speech. In it I had made a reasoned request to the women present for their jewellery.

I had finished speaking and was selling the presents received when gently walked up to the platform Kaumudi, a 16-year-old girl. She took out one bangle and asked me if I would give my autograph.