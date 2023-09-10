World leaders pay respect to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

On the second day of the G20 summit, world leaders on Sunday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in Delhi amid a drizzle.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed world leaders to Rajghat with a khadi shawl for each leader.

US president Joe Biden and Chinese premier Li Qiang were among those who paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi and laid wreaths at Rajghat.

UK prime minister Rishi Sunak, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov, Italy’s PM Giorgia Meloni, German chancellor Olaf Scholz, president of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol, and Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida also arrived at Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi.