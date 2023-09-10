World leaders pay respect to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat
Under tight security and amid a drizzle, world leaders assembled on the second day of the G20 summit, receiving khadi shawls from PM Modi, to lay wreaths at Rajghat
On the second day of the G20 summit, world leaders on Sunday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in Delhi amid a drizzle.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed world leaders to Rajghat with a khadi shawl for each leader.
US president Joe Biden and Chinese premier Li Qiang were among those who paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi and laid wreaths at Rajghat.
UK prime minister Rishi Sunak, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov, Italy’s PM Giorgia Meloni, German chancellor Olaf Scholz, president of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol, and Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida also arrived at Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also welcomed his Canadian counterpart, Justin Trudeau, Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese, Spain’s vicepPresident Nadia Calvino Santamaria, Egyptian president Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Singapore prime minister Lee Hsien Loong, Netherlands prime minister Mark Rutte, PM of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, deputy prime minister of Oman Asaad bin Tariq bin Taimur Al Said, Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina, UN secretary-general António Guterres, World Bank president Ajay Banga, and World Health Organisation (WHO) director-general Tedros Ghebreyesus to Rajghat.
All the leaders and dignitaries paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi and laid wreaths.
Rajghat was decorated with flowers to welcome the world leaders amid high security.
Ahead of their visit, security was tightened and Delhi Traffic Police also made arrangements for various traffic diversions.
In a tweet, Delhi Traffic Police said, "Traffic Alert: Controlled Zone 2 has been implemented and consequently buses will not operate on Ring Road between ISBT Kashmiri Gate and Sarai Kale Khan."
"Buses will operate on remaining stretch of Ring Road and road network beyond Ring Road towards borders of Delhi," it added.
The world leaders will attend the second day of the G20 summit at the Bharat Mandapam.
