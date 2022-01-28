Rights body warns of Afghans at risk due to economic measures

A human rights body has warned that millions of Afghans were at risk due to the economic measures imposed on the war-torn nation that are preventing aid agencies from moving funds into and within the country.



In a report released on Thursday, the Norwegian Refugee Council said it is impossible for the humanitarian organisations to help millions of in-need people with humanitarian assistance, unless the US Department of Treasury and other donor agencies take actions towards enabling the banks to facilitate humanitarian financial transfers and support Afghanistan's central bank to resume its core functions, reports TOLO News.



"The unresolved liquidity crisis is a key driver in what is becoming the worst humanitarian catastrophe in the world. We recently called for $4.4 billion for starving Afghans - the biggest call of its kind in the history of humanitarian work. But unless the US Treasury and other Western financial authorities enable us to transfer the aid money, we will be forced to work with our hands tied, unable to get that money to the communities who desperately need it," warned Jan Egeland, NRC's Secretary General.