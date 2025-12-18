Rights group accuses Yunus govt of misusing terror law to silence press in Bangladesh

A leading international human rights organisation has sharply condemned the arrest of a senior journalist in Bangladesh under the country’s Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), warning that the use of “terror legislation” to muzzle free expression and association runs contrary to international law.

The criticism follows the arrest of veteran journalist Anis Alamgir, who was reportedly taken into custody by the Detective Branch of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police without specific charges and later placed on a five-day remand on 15 December in a case registered under the ATA.

Citing media reports, Amnesty International said Alamgir was detained after a complaint alleged that he and four others had used social media and other media platforms to express support for the Awami League.

Condemning the arrest, Rehab Mahamoor, a member of Amnesty International, said the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government should be creating space for free expression ahead of Bangladesh’s February 2026 elections — not weaponising anti-terror laws to silence dissenting voices.