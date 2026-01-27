Rights group says more than 6,100 killed in Iran protest crackdown

At least 6,126 people have been killed during Iran’s crackdown on nationwide protests, according to figures released on Tuesday by a human rights organisation, which said the true toll is likely to be even higher.

The estimate was published by the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), which has previously provided detailed casualty data during periods of unrest in Iran. The group said it had confirmed each reported death through a network of activists operating inside the country.

Independent verification of the figures remains extremely difficult. International media organisations, including the Associated Press, have been unable to assess the death toll because Iranian authorities have repeatedly shut down internet access and disrupted international communications during the crackdown.