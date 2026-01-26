IndiGo halts flights to Tbilisi, Almaty, Tashkent and Baku amid Iran tensions

IndiGo operates these sectors using A320neo aircraft, which lack the range and fuel capacity required to operate the longer diversions.

Flights between Delhi and Tbilisi and between Mumbai and Almaty were cancelled on Sunday, with further disruptions expected through the suspension period.

Under normal conditions, flights from India to these cities take approximately six to seven hours. The current airspace restrictions have made it impractical for IndiGo to maintain schedules using its existing fleet on these routes.

The decision comes against the backdrop of heightened tensions between Iran and the United States, raising concerns that the situation could deteriorate into a military confrontation, prompting airlines to reassess flight paths in the region.

