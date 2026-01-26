IndiGo halts flights to Tbilisi, Almaty, Tashkent and Baku amid Iran tensions
Flights rerouted to avoid Iranian airspace leave A320neo aircraft unable to operate longer sectors
IndiGo has temporarily cancelled flights to Tbilisi, Almaty, Tashkent and Baku until 28 January, citing regional security concerns linked to escalating tensions involving Iran.
In a statement posted on X on Sunday, the airline said it was closely monitoring developments around Iran and reviewing its operations, stressing that passenger safety remained its top priority. Following an assessment of the situation, IndiGo decided to suspend services to and from the four destinations on 26, 27 and 28 January.
An airline official said the affected routes typically overfly Iranian airspace, which the carrier is currently avoiding. While alternative routings are available, they would significantly extend flight times.
IndiGo operates these sectors using A320neo aircraft, which lack the range and fuel capacity required to operate the longer diversions.
Flights between Delhi and Tbilisi and between Mumbai and Almaty were cancelled on Sunday, with further disruptions expected through the suspension period.
Under normal conditions, flights from India to these cities take approximately six to seven hours. The current airspace restrictions have made it impractical for IndiGo to maintain schedules using its existing fleet on these routes.
The decision comes against the backdrop of heightened tensions between Iran and the United States, raising concerns that the situation could deteriorate into a military confrontation, prompting airlines to reassess flight paths in the region.
With PTI inputs