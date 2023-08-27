Rishi Sunak faces a new conflict of interest row over India trade talks

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faces a new conflict of interest row before the G20 summit in New Delhi next month over claims that his family could stand to benefit financially from a post-Brexit trade deal that he is negotiating with India, the media reported.

MPs and trade experts say there are concerns at the highest levels of government over potential "transparency" issues relating to his wife Akshata Murty's shareholding - worth almost 500 m pounds - in the massive Bengaluru-based international IT services and consultancy company Infosys, The Guardian reported.

Labour, and the chair of the all-party House of Commons business and trade select committee, called on Saturday night for Sunak to be more open about his wife's financial interests, given that Infosys could be a key beneficiary of any agreement. One leading expert said he should recuse himself from the trade negotiations altogether.