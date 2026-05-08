Rising fuel prices deepen economic strain in Pakistan: Report

Pakistan is entering a difficult phase of economic management as petrol and high-speed diesel prices move close to Rs 400 per litre, intensifying pressure on households, businesses and the government, according to a report by Pakistan-based The News International.

The report said the State Bank of Pakistan’s decision to raise the policy rate to 11.5 per cent has further strained borrowers already grappling with soaring inflation and slowing growth.

“While citizens are bearing the brunt of inflation, the government is risking its political capital by making unpopular decisions,” the report said.

Pakistan’s inflation rate jumped sharply to 10.9 per cent year-on-year in April from 7.3 per cent in March, prompting tighter monetary measures by the central bank.

The report warned that Pakistan’s heavy dependence on Gulf economies — both for energy imports and remittances from overseas workers — has left the country particularly vulnerable to the fallout from the ongoing West Asia conflict.

“Besides expensive energy shipments, a slowdown in Gulf construction, tighter regional financial conditions or delayed hiring due to the ongoing war can hit Pakistan through workers’ income as well as capital flows,” it noted.