Riyadh airport attack: Another Indian national succumbs to injuries

The embassy added that it would continue to support the family during this difficult time and facilitate the necessary arrangements.

With the latest death, the number of Indian nationals who have died following the 10 October attack has risen to two.

Last month, the Indian Embassy had confirmed the death of another Indian national who sustained injuries in the same attack. The deceased, Mohammed Yusuf Ali, was a native of Hyderabad. His two sons and an aunt were also injured in the incident.

In its earlier statement, the embassy had expressed condolences to Ali's family and assured them of assistance in repatriating his mortal remains to India.

Following the attack, the Indian Embassy had confirmed that 11 Indian nationals were among those injured. The mission said it was in touch with Saudi authorities and hospital officials to monitor their condition and provide necessary assistance.

The embassy had also assured that its officials were reaching out to the affected families and would share further updates as information became available.

According to Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation, the attack targeting King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi capital claimed 12 lives and left 309 people injured.

The incident took place amid escalating hostilities involving Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Houthi group, with both sides exchanging strikes targeting major airports and other infrastructure.

India had strongly condemned the attack, describing strikes against civilians and civilian infrastructure as unacceptable.

New Delhi also called for an immediate cessation of hostilities, reiterating the need to protect civilian lives and infrastructure amid the escalating regional conflict.

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh said it would remain in contact with the bereaved family and provide all necessary support following the latest death.

With IANS inputs