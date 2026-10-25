Air India, Air India Express suspend Riyadh, Dammam flights until 7 November

The Indian government is coordinating with airlines and tour operators to facilitate the return of Indian nationals stranded in Saudi Arabia, particularly Umrah pilgrims affected by the flight suspensions.

On Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the Indian Embassy and Consulate in Saudi Arabia were working closely with the concerned airlines and travel operators to arrange the early return of stranded pilgrims.

Addressing a media briefing in New Delhi, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said around 3,000 stranded Umrah pilgrims had returned to India over the preceding week. More than 10,000 other Umrah pilgrims had also travelled back to India during the same period.

Jaiswal said efforts were underway to facilitate the return of the remaining pilgrims as soon as possible.

The Indian Embassy and Consulate are also providing assistance through community volunteers and operating 24-hour control rooms in Riyadh and Jeddah to support Indian nationals. Regular advisories are being issued to keep travellers informed about the evolving situation.

India has expressed concern over continued attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, calling for a return to peace and stability in the region.

On Thursday, the MEA condemned attacks on King Fahad International Airport and Aramco's Shaybah oil field.

According to the ministry, one Indian national was killed and two others were injured in an attack on Dammam airport. Another Indian national sustained injuries in an attack on the Shaybah oil field.

India has called for an early restoration of peace and normalcy as the regional security situation continues to disrupt travel and affect Indian nationals in Saudi Arabia.

With flight suspensions remaining in place, Indian travellers and pilgrims have been advised to stay in contact with their airlines and monitor official embassy advisories for updates on services and return arrangements.

With IANS inputs