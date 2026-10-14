Air India Frankfurt flight cleared after Jaipur security checks find nothing suspicious

Around 300 passengers were on board, according to preliminary information. They were taken off the aircraft as a precaution, and the plane was moved to an isolation bay for checks by security agencies, including the Central Industrial Security Force.

The inspection lasted approximately two and a half hours. Officials said no suspicious objects were discovered.

Investigators also questioned the pilot to determine how the alert had originated. Preliminary accounts suggested either accidental activation or a technical fault, but neither explanation had been officially confirmed.

Sources said the pilot denied accidentally triggering the alert. The circumstances remained under investigation at the time of reporting.

The flight had departed Frankfurt at 9.45 pm on 13 October and was scheduled to reach Delhi at 10.40 am on 14 October.

Security was stepped up at Jaipur airport following the diversion, with personnel from several agencies, including the Anti-Terrorism Squad, attending the scene.

Reports suggested that a National Security Guard team in Delhi had been placed on standby, although its deployment to Jaipur was not officially confirmed.

With IANS inputs