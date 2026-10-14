Air India Frankfurt flight cleared after Jaipur security checks find nothing suspicious
Frankfurt–Delhi service diverted following reported hijack alert; investigators examine how the warning was triggered
An Air India flight from Frankfurt to Delhi was diverted to Jaipur on Wednesday after a reported hijack alert
Security checks lasting around two and a half hours found nothing suspicious, and the aircraft was cleared to continue to Delhi
The cause of the alert remains under investigation, with no official explanation issued
An Air India flight diverted to Jaipur following a reported hijack alert was cleared to resume its journey to Delhi on Wednesday after security personnel found nothing suspicious on board, airport officials said.
Passengers were asked to reboard flight AI-2030, which was preparing to depart for Delhi after the inspection, officials told IANS.
The aircraft, travelling from Frankfurt, landed at Jaipur International Airport at around 9.45 am. Ahmedabad Air Traffic Control reportedly received the alert and relayed it to Jaipur ATC, prompting the diversion.
Around 300 passengers were on board, according to preliminary information. They were taken off the aircraft as a precaution, and the plane was moved to an isolation bay for checks by security agencies, including the Central Industrial Security Force.
The inspection lasted approximately two and a half hours. Officials said no suspicious objects were discovered.
Investigators also questioned the pilot to determine how the alert had originated. Preliminary accounts suggested either accidental activation or a technical fault, but neither explanation had been officially confirmed.
Sources said the pilot denied accidentally triggering the alert. The circumstances remained under investigation at the time of reporting.
The flight had departed Frankfurt at 9.45 pm on 13 October and was scheduled to reach Delhi at 10.40 am on 14 October.
Security was stepped up at Jaipur airport following the diversion, with personnel from several agencies, including the Anti-Terrorism Squad, attending the scene.
Reports suggested that a National Security Guard team in Delhi had been placed on standby, although its deployment to Jaipur was not officially confirmed.
With IANS inputs