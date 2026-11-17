Ro Khanna has urged Congress to approve $1,700 payments for American families to offset economic costs he attributes to the Iran war

His Illegal War Refund Act proposes compensation for eligible tax filers and dependents but specifies neither a fixed payment nor a January deadline

The California Democrat also renewed his criticism of Chuck Schumer and backed Chris Van Hollen for Senate Democratic leader

Indian American Congressman Ro Khanna has called for American families to receive $1,700 payments to compensate for economic costs he attributes to the Iran war, urging incoming Democratic majorities in Congress to approve the measure in January.

The California Democrat said the House and Senate should pass the payments during their first week in session and send the proposal to President Donald Trump’s desk, IANS reported.

Khanna’s demand builds on the Illegal War Refund Act he introduced in September. However, the proposed legislation does not specify a $1,700 payment or the January timetable he outlined on Monday. His announcement does not create an entitlement to compensation.

There is also a difference between the beneficiaries described in his latest appeal and those covered by the bill. While Khanna called for payments to American families, the legislation proposes equal payments for eligible individual tax filers and their dependents. The amount received by a household would depend on the number of qualifying members.

Under the bill, H.R. 10498, the Office of Management and Budget would assess the war’s economic impact on taxpayers. Its calculations would include costs linked to higher interest rates, fuel and food prices, and inflation.

An equivalent sum would then be moved from unobligated Department of War funds to the Treasury for distribution. Accounts covering military personnel, military construction and the Defence Health Program would be protected from these transfers.