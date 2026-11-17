Congressman Ro Khanna seeks $1,700 Iran war refund for American families
Indian American Congressman urges incoming Democratic majorities to act in January, though his proposed legislation sets no fixed payment amount
Ro Khanna has urged Congress to approve $1,700 payments for American families to offset economic costs he attributes to the Iran war
His Illegal War Refund Act proposes compensation for eligible tax filers and dependents but specifies neither a fixed payment nor a January deadline
The California Democrat also renewed his criticism of Chuck Schumer and backed Chris Van Hollen for Senate Democratic leader
Indian American Congressman Ro Khanna has called for American families to receive $1,700 payments to compensate for economic costs he attributes to the Iran war, urging incoming Democratic majorities in Congress to approve the measure in January.
The California Democrat said the House and Senate should pass the payments during their first week in session and send the proposal to President Donald Trump’s desk, IANS reported.
Khanna’s demand builds on the Illegal War Refund Act he introduced in September. However, the proposed legislation does not specify a $1,700 payment or the January timetable he outlined on Monday. His announcement does not create an entitlement to compensation.
There is also a difference between the beneficiaries described in his latest appeal and those covered by the bill. While Khanna called for payments to American families, the legislation proposes equal payments for eligible individual tax filers and their dependents. The amount received by a household would depend on the number of qualifying members.
Under the bill, H.R. 10498, the Office of Management and Budget would assess the war’s economic impact on taxpayers. Its calculations would include costs linked to higher interest rates, fuel and food prices, and inflation.
An equivalent sum would then be moved from unobligated Department of War funds to the Treasury for distribution. Accounts covering military personnel, military construction and the Defence Health Program would be protected from these transfers.
The Treasury would issue equal payments to qualifying tax filers and dependents. Non-resident aliens, estates and trusts would be excluded. Payment documents would also be barred from displaying an elected official’s name, signature or likeness.
The introduced legislation sets annual October deadlines beginning in fiscal year 2027, rather than requiring payments in January.
When announcing the bill in September, Khanna argued that ordinary taxpayers should be reimbursed for the financial burdens of the conflict, rather than left to absorb costs while wealthy interests benefited.
His renewed push for compensation coincides with a broader challenge to his party’s leadership as Democrats prepare to take control of both congressional chambers in January.
In a separate post on his personal X account on Monday, Khanna called for the party to embrace a New Deal-style agenda and rebuild around a clearer moral purpose, while directly criticising Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer.
Khanna had on Saturday endorsed Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen’s challenge to Schumer. He urged Democrats to confront insurance and pharmaceutical companies and support Medicare for All.
Schumer has said he has enough backing to remain leader. According to Gothamist, he stated last week that he had the votes to continue, with Senate Democratic leadership elections scheduled for December.
Khanna, who represents California’s 17th Congressional District, including part of Silicon Valley, introduced the refund bill on 17 September alongside Democratic Representatives Jesus ‘Chuy’ Garcia, Bonnie Watson Coleman, Val Hoyle and Pramila Jayapal.
With IANS inputs