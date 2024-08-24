Robert F Kennedy Jr ends presidential bid, endorses Donald Trump

Independent US presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr has announced that he is suspending his campaign and is supporting former President and Republican nominee Donald Trump.

Kennedy, who belongs to one of the most-known American families in politics, said on Friday, 23 August that he was dropping out because he did not see a “real path to the White House” for himself.

“I promised the American people that I would withdraw from the race if I became a spoiler,” Kennedy said at a rally.

“In my heart, I no longer believe that I have a realistic path to electoral victory in the face of this relentless, systematic censorship and media control.”

As for his reasons for supporting Trump, Kennedy said it was the same as his reasons for leaving the Democratic party and running as an Independent.

Free speech and Ukraine were among the reasons he cited more specifically.

“We just had a very nice endorsement from RFK," Trump said. “We’re going to be talking about that ... great guy, respected by everybody,” Trump said. Polls suggest his exit will likely help Trump, who has slipped behind Vice President Kamala Harris in polls.