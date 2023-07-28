Romania: War edges closer to NATO's border

Ukraine's main Danube ports

The port in the city of Reni (population: 18,000) in Ukraine's southwestern corner is not easy to reach by land, but is the more easily navigable of the two ports. Even larger cargo ships can travel from Reni to the Black Sea via Romania's Sulina Canal, the most developed arm of the river in the Danube Delta.

The port of Izmail (population 70,000) is on the northern Chilia arm of the Danube Delta. Although it is easier to reach by land than Reni, its port cannot be used by many large cargo ships.

A project to deepen certain parts of the Danube in the region — such as the Novostambulske/Bystroye Canal — is progressing very slowly and has been a bone of contention between Romania and Ukraine for many years.

Putin wants to highlight 'NATO's indecisiveness'

Compared with the Black Sea route via Odesa and Mykolaiv, only a tiny proportion of Ukraine's grain has been exported via the Danube ports. When seen from this perspective, the risk for Russia of attacking Reni — given its location on the border with NATO-member Romania — would seem to be much greater than the benefit.

According to Armand Gosu, the motivation behind the attack was not just to paralyze Ukraine's grain exports. "Putin wants to show that he doesn't care how close his attacks are to NATO territory," Gosu told DW. "What's more, Putin's goal is to highlight NATO's indecisiveness."