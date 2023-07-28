Ukraine requires $37 bn in external financing next year

Andriy Pyshnyy, Chairman of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), said that Ukraine will require at least $37 billion in external financing next year due to high expenditures on defence.

"International support will remain very important for maintaining macrofinancial stability in the coming years," Pyshnyy was quoted as saying by the bank's press service on Thursday.

The official stressed the need for Ukraine to continue its cooperation with the International Monetary Fund and other foreign partners to obtain the aid, Xinhua news agency reported.