Rothschild family explores sale of entire stake in The Economist

British philanthropist Lynn Forester de Rothschild is reportedly seeking to sell her family’s entire stake in global media group The Economist, according to Axios, citing a source familiar with the matter.

The Rothschild family currently holds a 26.7 per cent stake in the company, which includes roughly 20 per cent in voting shares. Founded in 1843, The Economist counts Italy’s Agnelli family through its investment arm Exor as the largest shareholder, with a stake of approximately 43.4 per cent.

The potential sale could value the Economist Group at around £800 million ($1.07 billion), with the Rothschild family’s portion alone estimated at up to £400 million, Axios reported.

Advisers for the Rothschilds are understood to have opened discussions with prospective buyers in the United States and the United Kingdom, including family offices and strategic investors. The process is reportedly being led by investment bank Lazard.