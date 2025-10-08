Rothschild family explores sale of entire stake in The Economist
Advisers for the Rothschilds are understood to have opened discussions with prospective buyers in the United States and the United Kingdom
British philanthropist Lynn Forester de Rothschild is reportedly seeking to sell her family’s entire stake in global media group The Economist, according to Axios, citing a source familiar with the matter.
The Rothschild family currently holds a 26.7 per cent stake in the company, which includes roughly 20 per cent in voting shares. Founded in 1843, The Economist counts Italy’s Agnelli family through its investment arm Exor as the largest shareholder, with a stake of approximately 43.4 per cent.
The potential sale could value the Economist Group at around £800 million ($1.07 billion), with the Rothschild family’s portion alone estimated at up to £400 million, Axios reported.
Advisers for the Rothschilds are understood to have opened discussions with prospective buyers in the United States and the United Kingdom, including family offices and strategic investors. The process is reportedly being led by investment bank Lazard.
Sources indicate that the family hopes to complete the transaction before the end of the year. Neither The Economist nor the Rothschild family responded immediately to requests for comment outside business hours.
This would mark the first major change in ownership since 2015, when Britain’s Pearson sold its 50 per cent stake in The Economist, ending nearly six decades of involvement with the publication.
Despite the potential sale, The Economist has continued to show modest financial growth. Its latest annual earnings report highlighted a 2 per cent increase in revenue to £368.5 million, supported by around 1.25 million subscribers worldwide. The group operates in 14 countries, including the United States, China, India, and the United Arab Emirates.
The transaction is likely to attract significant interest from investors seeking exposure to a globally recognised media brand, particularly given The Economist’s reputation for in-depth analysis and international influence.
With Agency Inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines