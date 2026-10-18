Rubio cites India’s energy needs, US ties to defend Russia sanctions waiver

Marco Rubio defended a 60-day waiver on Russia-linked sanctions, citing India’s importance to Washington and its continued reliance on Russian energy.

The US secretary of state warned that enforcing sanctions and tariffs together could compound pressure on the global economy.

His remarks followed criticism from Republican Senator Ted Cruz, who argued that the waiver would benefit Vladimir Putin.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has defended President Donald Trump’s decision to grant a 60-day waiver from Russia-linked sanctions, pointing to India’s energy requirements and its importance as a partner to Washington.

Speaking to reporters at Joint Base Andrews on Saturday, Rubio said the administration needed time to assess how sanctions and associated tariffs would affect energy-importing countries and the wider global economy.

His comments came after Republican Senator Ted Cruz criticised the waiver as a mistake that would benefit Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Rubio argued that the measures extended beyond Russia because they also included tariffs affecting countries such as India. Enforcing both simultaneously, he suggested, required careful consideration of their combined economic consequences.

He acknowledged that India had taken steps to broaden its energy sources but said replacing Russian supplies could not happen immediately.

Countries such as India had “voluntarily diversified their energy portfolio”, Rubio said, but continued to obtain substantial supplies from Russia because an abrupt switch was difficult. He described India as an important US ally and partner.

The secretary of state linked the decision to mounting uncertainty across international energy markets. He cited the conflict involving Iran, disruption around the Strait of Hormuz, Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia and damage to energy infrastructure during the Russia-Ukraine war.