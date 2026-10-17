US lawmakers urge Rubio to question India over handling of CJP protests

They cited protests against then education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and ongoing demonstrations demanding the resignation of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar as examples of the alleged excessive use of force against demonstrators.

Referring to the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Jayapal expressed concern over what she described as the 'purge' of 130 million voters from India's draft electoral rolls and voiced support for the CJP.

India's ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, had criticised Jayapal's remarks, calling them "unacceptable interference in India's internal affairs".

'The free exercise of fundamental freedoms and the right to vote is core to the democratic identities of both the United States and India,' the lawmakers said in their letter. 'We ask that you use the occasion of your visit to raise these issues of great mutual concern to our two peoples.'

Democratic leader and former White House adviser Ajay Jain Bhutoria criticised Jayapal for writing to Rubio. 'India is the world's largest democracy with its own courts, free press and 900M+ voters. Congress has no business lecturing New Delhi on its internal affairs and undermines a vital US-India partnership. Focus on US problems,' Bhutoria, who served as an adviser to former US president Joe Biden, said in a post on X.

The lawmakers urged Rubio to press the Indian government to order thorough, transparent and independent investigations into alleged human rights violations linked to the law enforcement response to protests.

They also called on him to seek the release of people allegedly detained in violation of Indian and international law for peacefully exercising their rights to freedom of expression and assembly.

The lawmakers also called on the US government to assess whether India had engaged in a sustained pattern of intimidation or harassment targeting individuals in the United States and whether this could affect its eligibility for arms sales under the Arms Export Control Act.

With PTI inputs